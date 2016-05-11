Chipps named as Breckenridge scholar

Taylor Dawn Chipps, pictured with her uncle, Judge Doug Gaston, has been named a 2018 Breckenridge scholar. Chipps was nominated by the Texas County chapter of the Federated Republican Women. The Breckenridge scholar program was started in 1993 by former Missouri Federation of Republican Women president Joanne Breckenridge. The program is designed to encourage young women with an interest in politics, and many past Breckenridge scholars go on to serve in government.