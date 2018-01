The following four students from this area have been named to the Columbia College fall semester Dean’s List: Trudie Buchanan, Justin Keziah and Tina Maggard, all from Plato, and Sharon Greathouse, of Success.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.