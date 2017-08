Seventh grade orientation will be held on Monday, August 14th in the Junior High Gym from 5:30-6:30.

Junior High Cross Country practice will begin Thursday, August 17th after school. Students must have a physical on file to participate.

Meet the Ladycats volleyball team will be held on Thursday, August 17th in the High School Gym at 6 pm. Admission to the event is free, but sport drinks or cases of water would be appreciated as donations.