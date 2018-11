Missouri’s First Lady visits Licking R-VIII School District

Submitted by Superintendent Cristina Irwin

Licking R-VIII School District was proud to host Mrs. Parson, First Lady of Missouri, on Monday, October 29 to discuss Jobs for America’s Graduates. JAG is one of Mrs. Parson’s primary initiatives as First Lady. L-R: Mrs. Joann Keeney, High School Counselor; Mrs. Allison Lewis, JH Principal; Mrs. Parson, First Lady of Missouri; Ms. Cristina Irwin, Superintendent; Mr. Paul Kincaid, Executive Director of JAG; and Mr. Jarad Rinne, High School Principal.