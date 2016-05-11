Stetson Wilson graduates from Missouri S&T

February 15, 2018

Stetson Jay Wilson, of Licking, was one of approximately 800 students that received their degree from the Missouri University of Science and Technology on December 16, 2017. Stetson received his bachelor of arts degree in history

