Sutphin graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua N. Sutphin graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sutphin is the son of John A. and Melissa R. Sutphin of Lawson, Mo., husband of Jasmine L. Freitas of Houston, Mo., father of Avaleyne M. Sutphin of Houston, Mo., and son-in-law of Michael Huffman and Tracy A. Freitas of Houston, Mo.

He is a 2018 graduate of Lawson High School, Lawson, Mo.