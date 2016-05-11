The following students from Licking have made the Fall Dean’s List at the University of Missouri: Freshman Sydney Makenna Breedlove – Education major and Senior Dustin Laurel Knight – Arts & Science major.
Congratulations and great job!
The following students from Licking have made the Fall Dean’s List at the University of Missouri: Freshman Sydney Makenna Breedlove – Education major and Senior Dustin Laurel Knight – Arts & Science major.
Congratulations and great job!
Be the first to comment on "The University of Missouri releases Fall, 2017 Dean’s List"