The University of Missouri releases Fall, 2017 Dean’s List

January 24, 2018

The following students from Licking have made the Fall Dean’s List at the University of Missouri: Freshman Sydney Makenna Breedlove – Education major and Senior Dustin Laurel Knight – Arts & Science major.

 

Congratulations and great job!

About the Author

Andrea Dukeman
Andrea is a Staff Writer at The Licking News.

