Sierra Brooke Nickels was born at 9:24 p.m. August 31, 2017 to Elishah and Cody Nickels, of Raymondville. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches.

Jo’Lea Faye Bryson was born at 5:12 a.m. September 11, 2017 to Bobbi Jo and Ricky Bryson, of Summersville. She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches.