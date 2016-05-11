Birth Announcements for August 3, 2017

Adeline Ray Dewitt was born at 6:47 p.m. July 16, 2017 to Haylea and Josh Dewitt, of Eminence. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches.

Paislee Ane Jackson was born at 4:09 a.m. July 23, 2017 to Jaylee Todd and Patrick Jackson, of Mansfield. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches.

Noah Isaac Cullen was born at 12:15 p.m. July 24, 2017 to Brittany and Michael Cullen, of Houston. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches.

Kylynn Rose Wheeler was born at 3:44 p.m. July 18, 2017 to Abbie Taylor and Dustin Wheeler, of Bucyrus. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches.

Konrad David Paul Hock was born at 4:02 p.m. July 20, 2017 to Roxanna and Jory Hock, of Licking. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.