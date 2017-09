Adeline Grace Moncrief was born at 5:51 p.m. Sept. 1, 2017 to Chelsea and Chance Moncrief, of Licking. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches.

Sierra Brooke Nickels was born at 9:24 p.m. August 21, 2017 to Elishah and Cody Nickels, of Raymondville. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches.