It’s a boy! Texas County’s first baby of 2018

By Joleen Senter Durham

Cain Ray Kirkwood took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2018, arriving at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Baby Cain is the first child of Stormy Ford and Philip Kirkwood of Houston. Dr. Tricia Benoist of Mercy Clinic in Houston, delivered baby Cain, and he was six pounds, three ounces and 20 inches long.

Roma Hollenbeck and Julia Bryant, representatives of the TCMH Auxiliary, and Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, presented gifts and gift certificates to Cain and his parents after his birth. Businesses throughout the county donated the gifts to celebrate the arrival of the first child born at TCMH in 2018.

Photo–Baby Cain is held by his mother, Stormy Ford, and with them, left to right, are Philip Kirkwood, the baby’s father; Wes Murray, Texas County Memorial Hospital chief executive officer, and Julia Bryant and Roma Hollenbeck, TCMH Auxiliary members.