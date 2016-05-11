Classifieds for 10/4/18

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: Oct. 11 and 12. Pots/pans, material, sewing machine, jewelry, antique glassware (cleaned out china cabinets,) baskets, some clothes, painting boards, and a lot of variety. Baby quilts. C to CC Hwy, turn left on Dent County Road 2550. Look for yard sale signs. Rain or shine. CASH. L/40/1tp

Huge Annual Yard Sale: Stan & Kay Shelton residence, 13103 Hwy C, Licking, Oct. 4, 5, and 6. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Antiques of all kinds, cast iron of all kinds, movies, books, tools, guns, like new cross bow – shot 4 times, horse drawn equipment, plows, quilts, and a lot of misc. Very nice 21’ pontoon w/90 HP Mercury. L/40/1tp

Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday, 229 Cedar St., Apt. 19 , Licking.

Garage Sale: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Spruce Street, Houston. Lamps, decorative vases, oak headboard with bed railings, plants, Kirby Vacuum, 33 1/3 swing dance records, cook books, jewelry, Longaberger baskets, doll crib, linens, Christmas decorations, ladies’ name-brand fall/winter clothing. 417-260-1505. H/23/1tp

Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1098 N. Industrial Dr., Houston. Dog cage, jewelry, shoes and purses, storage jars and etc. H/23/1tp

Yard Sale: 7 a.m. – ? Oct. 11 – 13, 8244 Mineral Dr., Houston. Western men’s and women’s clothing, name-brand dress attire/office clothes, all clothing in variety of sizes, kids to 4X; Christmas items, antiques, housewares and dishware, tools, yard equipment. Questions? Call Tonya at 417-260-7092. H/23/2tp

For Sale:

For Sale: 1989 International Twin Screw Big Cam 400 Cum-mins, 1975 Hyster tilt trailer, 48,000 lb., 941 CAT Track-loader. 573-453-0687. L/32/TFC

For Sale: Downtown Houston Inc. has many theatre seats, Phone 417-967-2000 or inquire at Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available at the Houston Herald or order online and receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Hickory Manor: Hickory Manor is now taking applications for CNA/CMT. Please apply at 209 Hickory Street, Licking, MO 65542. L/32/tfn

Product Engineering Technician: Applicant should demonstrate skills and a working knowledge with AutoCAD and/or SolidWorks, computer skills and Microsoft Office and be comfortable with customer contact. Day shift providing good wage, health insurance in a good working environment. Send resume to: Beehler Corporation, 1401 Industrial Park Rd., Mountain Grove, Mo. 65711, email: controller@beehler.com. H/23/1tc

For Rent:

For Rent: 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Best Property Solutions, LLC. 918-373-2878. Call or text. L/4/tfc

For Rent: Mini storage units, 8×12. Best Property Solutions, LLC. 918-373-2878. Call or text. L/4/tfc

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/6/tfc

For Rent: Several two-bedroom rentals currently available. Call Leona at 573-548-2525. H/20/4tp

For Rent/Lease: Commercial office or retail space, 1,400 square feet, new and modern, Houston city limits, Sam Houston Boulevard frontage. Call 417-967-6303. H/22/2tc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/52/tfc

Piney Inn Rental Special: Studio or one bedroom, partially furnished, $265 a month, plus $100 deposit. Call Jenny at 417-217-8506. H/13/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Services Offered

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/11/tfn

Services Offered: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/23/2tc

Real Estate:

Need to sell your farm or property? I can help. Put over 40 years of Real Estate experience to work for you. Call Bob Parker at United Country Willow Springs Realty. 417-257-8711 (cell) or 417-469-2689 (office.) L/12/tfn

For Sale: Elk Creek, three bedrooms, one bath, on one acre lot, with carport, $25,000, 417-962-4248. H/20/4tp