Intercounty Electric – Opening for Manager of Information Technology

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association (IECA) has an opening for a Manager of Information Technology; an exempt position located in the Licking district office. The position has generous full-time benefits including health, dental, life, and disability insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, and a defined benefit retirement plan.

The Manager of Information Technology is responsible for managing the day-to-day operation of the Cooperative networks. This position provides internal technical support to users, performs technology installations and software installations, employee training, participates in technology solution selections, and ensures network reliability and network security.

This position requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a closely-related field and have 5 years experience; or an AA/technical degree and 10 years experience. Individual must have a minimum of 5 years experience with networking architecture, server hardware and operating systems including domain controllers, servers, security applications, virtual environments and VMware administration. Must have four years of progressively responsible experience in IT systems management and project management. Applicant selected must successfully complete a pre-employment drug screening, pre-employment WorkSTEPS evaluation, and a pre-employment background check.

An application and complete job description can be downloaded at www.ieca.coop under Employment Opportunities or picked up from the Licking district office, located at 102 Maple Avenue, Licking, Missouri. To be considered, a completed application must be returned to IECA before 5:00 pm, Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

IECA is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.