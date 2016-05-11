COMING EVENTS

MYSTERY/SUSPENSE BOOKS

During October, mystery and suspense books are $0.01 each at the Book Nook, located in the back room of the Texas County Museum of Art and History. Open Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m.– 5 p.m.

LYRIC LIVE THEATER IN NEWBURG

Friday, Oct. 5 Bob Milne, pianist of Ragtime and Boogie Woogie music, will perform at 7 p.m., Admission is $15, call 573-364-9663 for reservations. Saturday, Oct. 6 Shirley Robertson and the Wild Rose Band will perform Bluegrass, Country and Gospel Music at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Historical Houston House. Donations graciously accepted.

2018 QUILT EXHIBIT

Exhibit to be presented by the Current River Scrappers Quilt Guild through Oct. 13. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Admission is free. Ozark Natural & Cultural Resource Center, Salem,

LICKING FALL CITY WIDE YARD SALE

The Fall City Wide Yard Sale will be held Oct. 5-6.

COLOR RUN & STROLLER FUN

Pregnancy Resource Center is hosting a color run and stroller fun walk at 8 a.m. on Oct. 6. Registration time is 7:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Houston, the day of the event. $25 registration includes a t-shirt. For more information, call 417-967-1100.

RINNE FAMILY REUNION

The Rinne Family Reunion will be held Sun. Oct. 7 at Montauk State Park at the new shelter house.

FREE COMMUNITY GAME NIGHT

There will be a free community game night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Fox Fire House, 120 Old Salem Rd. in Licking. It will be family friendly and an adult must accompany children under 15. Bring a card, board, or tabletop game to play. Bring your own snack and drink or share with the community. No drugs, weapons of any kind, alcohol, or pets (service animals are welcome). Donations to help with the rental are welcome. For info, contact Tara Miller at 573-612-4107.

4-H AWARDS NIGHT

Licking 4-H will have an award night October 11. Cake decorating will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by the Award Ceremony and club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Youths who filled out project records and all kids who went to the robotic camp will receive project pins that night.

FALL SHOW & TRACTOR PULL

Ozarks Older Iron Club in, Cabool. Oct. 12-13. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days, with demonstrations & exhibitions both days. Lawn tractor pull Saturday from 1-3 p.m. For more info. find us at Facebook.com/OzarksOlderIronClub or contact Brent Miller @ 417-543-0098.

FARM FEST VENDOR

Arts and Crafts, demonstrators, food sales and more invited to participate at the Cabool C of C Farm Fest Oct. 12 -13. Held in conjunction with the Fall Show & Tractor Pull. Forms available on Cabool C of C Facebook page or call Rosanna at 417-962-3002.

TROUT CEMETERY

Fall cleanup at Trout Cemetery October 13, at 8 a.m. Bring mowers, weed eaters, and general clean up tools. Come get the cemetery ready for winter.

REUNION AND OPEN HOUSE

The Young Community Center and Anutt School will celebrate the 14th biannual reunion and open house, Oct. 13. at 10 a.m. An old fashioned carry in dinner at noon with plates and utensils provided. Drinks available for purchase. An auction and 50/50 raffle to be held following the meal. No alcoholic beverages allowed.

BENEFIT FOR TONY LYONS

A benefit will be held at the Fox Firehouse Community Building Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. to assist Tony Lyons who is recovering from esophageal cancer surgery. Ham and bean supper: $7 for adults, $3 for children under 10. There will be music, an auction, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

JAM SESSION AT LICKING SENIOR CENTER

Every Tuesday evening from 6 – 9 p.m., the Licking Senior Center hosts a jam session. Area musicians perform. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments are provided.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

A grief and loss recovery group will be meeting every Tuesday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church on the corner of Highway 63 and College St. in Licking. If you have any questions, contact Diane Beers at 573-889-9197.

TOPS

Join the men and women of the Licking TOPS chapter to get and give support for losing weight and maintaining your weight loss. We meet on Mondays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Licking United Methodist Church. Come visit us for one meeting free to see what we are about.

SINGING AT DUKE ASSEMBLY

Join us at the Duke Assembly (Community Lighthouse) in Duke, at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of each month for group singing. Everyone is welcome to come sing with us, potluck following.

TAI CHI CLASSES

Tai Chi Classes will now be held at the Licking Senior Center on Green Street. Classes will be held each Monday. Intermediate Class is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Beginners Class is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

KIDS AT THE CREEK

Come on out to Youth on Fire (seventh grade to 19 years) every Wednesday night from 6-7:30 p.m. at Boone Creek Baptist Church. If you need a ride, the van will be out picking up kids. We will have general pickup at Town and Country on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Or call 573-674-3171, 573-208-0310 or 573-201-8613.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

CIA

Abounding Hope Church’s CIAs (Children In Action) meet each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. A meal is provided. Pickup time is 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Sandy Maddox at 573-220-0073.

LICKING DOWNTOWN, INC.

Licking Downtown, Inc., meets the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in The Licking News office. New members welcome.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at their new location, 11875 South 137 in Licking. Next meeting is Oct. 11.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church.