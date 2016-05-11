17th Annual Texas County Pageant

The final preparations are underway for the 17th Annual Miss Texas County pageant this Saturday, September 23, 2017. It will be held at the Houston Chamber of Commerce Community Building located at the fairgrounds in Houston.

The afternoon showcase will begin at 1 p.m. with 24 contestants from all across the county from Houston, Licking, Raymondville, Success, and other areas in which they will be showcasing their talents, onstage question, party dress and their princess outfit of their choice. They will be awarded Tiny Princess, Little Princess, Petite Princess and Pre-Teen Princess awards.

The evening show will begin at 6 p.m. with contestants vying for the titles of Miss Texas County, Miss Texas County’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Southern Missouri and Miss Southern Missouri’s Outstanding Teen. These young women will compete in interview, talent, evening wear, on-stage question and lifestyle fitness. The winners of these titles will go on to Miss Missouri next June in Mexico, Missouri and will compete for the state titles.

Our scholarship sponsors providing the scholarships are The Bank of Houston, Progressive Ozark Bank, Darin’s Body Shop, Landmark Bank, VIP Properties, Farmers Insurance Group Willow Springs – Cynthia Jones-Ramsey Agent, Southern Missouri Investments – Jim Bukowsky, and Delbert/Elaine Campbell.

For more information on the program contact Shari McCallister at 417-260-0024.