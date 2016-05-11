2017 Cruise-In Season Comes To a Close

October 18, 2017

By: Sue Daniels

Our last cruise-in for the 2017 season was a perfect evening. The event is growing, with a total of 77 bikes rolling in the Sonic parking lot on September 28th, and 97 bikes in the month of August. Rhonda Clift & Brock Riden were the lucky winners of the blanket totes.

What a terrific, kind & caring bunch of bikers you all are. We collected over 110 toys & purchased an additional $58 worth of toys this year. This is sure going to put a smile on a lot of little faces this Christmas! Thank-you all so much!

Next year will be our 10th year! Wow, it don’t seem possible, 10 years! I can remember the day I mentioned the idea to my husband & son, seems like yesterday. Who would have thought it would have grown this much. Well, till next April, everyone ride safe!

