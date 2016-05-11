4-H members recognized at Awards Night

By Janice Weddle

HOUSTON, Mo. Texas County 4-H Recognition Night was held in conjunction with the University of Missouri Texas County Annual Extension Council Banquet. “4-H’ers do many wonderful things throughout the program year. This year Texas County had 4 clubs with 158 members and 55 adult volunteers. Youth that participated in awards night completed project records and recognition forms on the projects they had completed during the program year,” Weddle said. The classes are divided by 4-H age, with Clover kids being age 5-7, level 1 being age 8 to 10, level 2 being age 11 to 13, and level 3 being age 14 to 18.

Clover kid participants were: Clara Pereslete, Heidi Pereslete, Vera Pereslete, Kit Benne.

Level 1 participants were Dae Barker, Lilly Hines, Brody Adkison, Samantha Hall, Addison Neugebauer, Shiane Parish, Adam Hagler. Adam Hagler took 1st place, Shiane Parish 2nd, Addison Neugebauer 3rd.

Level 2 participants were: Ashlynn Burns, Cassandra Hines, Wayne Gann-Stroschein, Colin Jackson, Devin Casey, Jonathan Hagler, Rhease Manier, Brayden Smith, Pierce Ford. Pierce Ford received 1st place, Brayden Smith 2nd, Rhease Manier 3rd.

Project record participants were: Case Jones, Kaitlyn Davis, Hunter Swingle, Max Bittle, Emery Christeson, Braden Christeson, Addison Cook, Ben Steelman, Bennie Lee Cook Jr., Brighton Hutson.

The Houston 4-H Club received the state recognized community service award. This award is based on the percentage of members of a club that participate in community service. Houston 4-H Club is being recognized for up to 49% of club participation in community service.

The Texas County 4-H Program also recognizes the outstanding volunteers that are the foundation of this strong program. “They are not only an asset to the 4-H program but an asset to this community- thank you to them for making the community a better place for us all! A huge thank you to all that support Texas County 4-H,” Weddle said. For more information on joining 4-H, or being an adult volunteer, contact Regional Youth Development Specialist, Janice Weddle, at the University of Missouri Texas County Extension office at 417-967-4545 or via email at weddlejd@missouri.edu.