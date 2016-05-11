American Legion Holds a BB Shoot

By Debbie Dakin

American Legion Post 559 and their auxiliary held a BB Shoot on Saturday, October 21 at their hall on Cedar Street. This was the first shoot the group held but they plan on holding them quarterly.

After the hall flooded over a year ago and the building had to be remodeled and mold removed, the Licking American Legion had little activity. Now members are working hard to get things back on the upswing.

“We hope this BB shoot will be a jump start to get things moving and shaking again,” said auxiliary member Sally Holland. “We got this idea from the Salem American Legion. This is something they do. We hope to do other things to help raise funds.”

The turnout for the first shoot was not as large as members hoped for, but those attending had a really great time. Youngsters as well as adults participated. The only thing missing were the girls! Hopefully at the next shoot girls and ladies of all ages will show the guys they know how to handle a BB gun too!

“Our local businesses were so great,” said Legion member Ed Folger. “They generously donated the prizes for our BB shoot. We really appreciate Olig’s, Lucky Dollar, Parts City, Sonic, Clouse Trucking, Don and Chris Storm, Friend Lumber, Town & Country Supermarket, Sharp Shooter Pawn, Rinne’s Tire Pros, Rinne Pharmacy, MFA, Dunky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Double R Pawn, Route 63 Liquor Store and VFW and their Auxiliary. A couple of the guys that came were so impressed with our prizes they plan on coming to all our shoots. We are looking to have our next shoot in February.”

The American Legion and Auxiliary are both seeking new members. The groups meet every second Tuesday of the month at their hall on Cedar Street. Meetings start at 7 p.m. If you are interested in joining American Legion, call Ed Folger for more information at 417-260-1604, or if you would like to join their auxiliary, call Sally Holland at 573-674-1326.

“Joining the American Legion or the Auxiliary is a great way to meet people,” pointed out Holland. “You’ve heard that saying, ‘If you want to get acquainted, join a group or organization.’ That’s true. When I moved back to Licking after being gone for 35 years I joined the American Legion Auxiliary. That is how I got acquainted with most of the people I know here.”

The American Legion and their Auxiliary is a great organization. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.