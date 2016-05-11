CASA welcomes Samantha Banks as new Texas County Volunteer Organizer

CASA of South Central Missouri is pleased to announce Mrs. Samantha Banks as the organization’s new Texas County Volunteer Coordinator. She will begin her duties serving CASA and the children the organization represents on Tuesday, January 16.

Samantha has been working with children and families for more than fourteen years. She has also served in churches and been a part of several ministries/outreaches with children.

Samantha graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Psychology, and Sociology from Drury University in 2009. During her time of studies, she maintained three positions working for the YMCA as director of the after-school care program, Cabool Schools as a substitute teacher, and The Cabool Enterprise as a mailer/labeler. After her undergraduate studies, Samantha continued her three part-time positions and added a fourth, working as an academic advisor for Drury University.

In October 2011, Samantha sought full time employment and was hired as a Children’s Service Worker for Howell County Children’s Division where she spent a year and a half as an alternative care case manager for children in foster care. Since April 2013, Samantha has worked as a Child Advocate/ Medical Assistant at the Child Advocacy Center South Central in West Plains.

Samantha says she “is very passionate about children’s safety and well-being and is honored to continue her advocacy with CASA as the new Volunteer Coordinator for Texas County.” She is a lifelong resident of Cabool and is married to Mr. Daniel Banks and they have a 22-month-old son, Perry.

“We are excited to see how Samantha builds on the fantastic foundation that was built over the past four years in Texas County,” shares Executive Director, Matthew Evans, “She has expressed her willingness to continue to provide exceptional support for our volunteers and advocacy on behalf of the children we serve. Being from Texas County myself, I am very proud of the way the CASA program has been run and the success we have continued to see with our volunteer recruitment and outreach in the county as a product of our past and present staff and the amazing advocates we have in these communities.”

Samantha will come on board as CASA continues to promotes it’s 30 Men in 30 Days campaign. During this campaign CASA is attempting to recruit 30 male volunteers to help provide for the male youth currently in foster care and in need of a voice in the court system. An informational meeting will be held at Miller’s Grill on Thursday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. Appetizers will be provided and all members of the community (male and female) are welcome to come find out more about CASA and the program’s mission.

For more information, contact Brock Whisler, CASA Outreach and Recruitment Coordinator at 30Men@casascmo.org or call 573-426-KIDS (5437).

(NOTE: Special recognition to Leigh Ann Sigman for her excellent work in building up the CASA program in Texas County. Her unselfish dedication and hours of hard work as former CASA Volunteer Coordinator has set the foundation for success of this much-needed program.)

About CASA of South Central Missouri

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a national organization of volunteers that are appointed by judges to speak for the safety and well-being of abused and neglected children. Texas County is part of the 25 Judicial Circuit in Missouri, which represents over 600 children in the judicial system. There almost 90 children in care in Texas County alone. Interested community members are encouraged to contact Brock Whisler at 573-202-8405, email info@casascmo.org, or visit Sharron Vaughn at the Texas County CASA Office on the first floor of the Texas County Justice Center.