Come on out to the basketball game in Licking this Friday night!

This is the 50th anniversary of the 1967-68 Licking High School boy’s basketball team. The story of their achievement in claiming the top spot in the Class M division is quite a tale. The coach, players, and cheerleaders will be honored Friday night, February 2nd, at 6pm during the boy’s home game. Dale Stanley, David Johnson, Grant Crow, Mike Gorman, Jerry Gorman, and Tom Senter were the players coached by (the late?) John Parker. We wanted to let the community know about this event and also there will be a follow-up story in next week‘s paper.