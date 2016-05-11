The drawing for a chance to win Crossbow was held on held on Dec. 5th at 6:30 pm at the Licking fire station. Held as a fundraiser by the Licking Rural Fire Department, the two winning tickets were purchased by David Hatch and Jim Rieger.
The drawing for a chance to win Crossbow was held on held on Dec. 5th at 6:30 pm at the Licking fire station. Held as a fundraiser by the Licking Rural Fire Department, the two winning tickets were purchased by David Hatch and Jim Rieger.
Be the first to comment on "Crossbow Drawing"