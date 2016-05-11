The Salvation Army holiday donation stand is currently set up when you walk in the front door of Town and Country Supermarket in Licking MO. They are trying to reach their goal of $7,000 and are falling short compared to previous years. The Salvation Army has been rated the best place to donate since the money stays in the community in which it has been donated.
Any amount will help us get closer to reaching our goal. The stand will be running until the 24th of this month, and appreciates any contribution you can make to help improve your community.
Be the first to comment on "Donations Needed to Reach Our Community Goal In Licking MO"