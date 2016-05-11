Dunky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream Opens in Licking

By: Debbie Dakin

Dunky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream opened their doors for business on Wednesday, October 11. Dunky’s is located at 117-B North Main in the former Chuckwagon Restaurant. Owner Gary Duncan has a natural talent for making delicious ice cream.

“I’ve been retired for a while and now I’m ready to try something else,” laughed Duncan. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time so I thought why not. Otherwise, later you regret you didn’t try.”

Dunky’s features ice cream churned the old fashioned way. Currently the flavors include peanut butter, vanilla, coffee, rocky road, chocolate chip cookie, pumpkin spice, chocolate malt, blueberry mist, strawberry, peach and mint chocolate chip. You can get your flavor choice served in a handmade waffle cone or bowl, a traditional cake cone, by the dish, in a sundae, milkshake, malt, float or banana split.

In addition to ice cream, Dunky’s offers old-fashioned soda in glass bottles, really good coffee and homemade pies and cobblers (made by Brenda Gorman).

“This fall I hope to offer flavored popcorn, homemade cookies and candy,” said Jackie Duncan. “We plan on carrying them through the holidays.”

While in Dunky’s, look around. Gary is not only talented in making ice cream, he is also a gifted artist. The ice cream parlor also serves as a gallery displaying his paintings, most of which are offered for sale. Gary hopes to eventually offer some painting classes in an empty back room of the building.

Dunky’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Give them a call at 573-671-2114.

The south side of the building will be the new location for Licking License Office. Jackie Duncan will move from her former location, 104 Hwy 32. Her new address is 117-A North Main. The phone number will stay the same, 573-674-1232 and the hours will still be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The only thing different is that we now have the drive-through window,” said Jackie. “The drive through can be used for car renewals and handicap renewals. If it is to get your drivers license or title work, you have to come inside.”

Drop by Dunky’s and enjoy the taste sensation of delicious old fashioned ice cream served the way you prefer. And maybe pair it with some of Brenda Gorman’s tasty pie.