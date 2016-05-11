Eden’s memorial butterfly garden ceremony held

Submitted by Serena Hagler

A planting of wildflowers was held in the outdoor classroom in front of Licking Elementary at 3 p.m. March 11, followed by a brief ceremony. This flower planting was a joint effort between the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Discover Nature Schools classroom grants and a 4-H grant written by Scott and Edna Bisker.

Our school receives an outdoor classroom grant each year from the Missouri Conservation Department’s Discover Nature Schools. I use the MDC curriculum in my class to supplement units on water cycle, ecosystems and living things. The grant provides curriculum aligned to the current Missouri learning Standards, funding for transportation for nature related field trips and money for supplies to teach nature units.

The MU Missouri 4-H foundation also offers a grant that provides money to purchase seeds to plant wildflowers, which will attract butterflies, mainly Monarchs. Scott and Edna Bisker applied for the grant on behalf of the Licking 4-H club.

The wildflower seeds have to be planted in a public area for the requirements of this grant. The pictured sign will dedicate this new wildflower habitat in the outdoor classroom to their daughter, Eden, a former student at Licking Elementary. Eden passed away two years ago, and she loved flowers and butterflies.

The sign recognizes the partnership between the MDC Discover Nature Schools, Licking Elementary, Licking 4-H and the Bisker Family, all as contributors to this wildflower habitat.

The flower seeds will be planted directly behind the current mulched circle that goes around the flagpole in the outdoor classroom in front of the elementary building. The flower mix is designed to attract butterflies. It contains 20-plus species of flowers that will bloom from May to October, including milkweed, which is very attractive to monarch caterpillars.

There is a large movement in Missouri and U.S. to create habitat for Monarchs because their numbers are declining as a result of habitat removal. We already have some wildflowers including milkweed plants in our outdoor classroom, and I take my students out there to observe the butterflies, eggs, caterpillars and chrysalises, as well as do other activities that cover learning objectives about ecosystems and biology.