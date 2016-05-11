Fall Play is Cast and Underway

By Felicia Ellis

The cast and crew are excited to create our fall production, “Larceny and Old Lace”, by Van Vandegriff. Students started rehearsals Monday, October 2, and have been rehearsing three days a week, and will continue rehearsing until our performance on November 17 and 18.

Think your family is interesting? In the comedy, “Larceny and Old Lace,” Harold thinks his crazy Uncle Charlie, who thinks he is a pirate, is the only interesting member of the family. After all, Harold is just an accountant, engaged to Gloria, the local pastor’s daughter. Even when Harold discovers a pile of money—he is sure Uncle Charlie has been up to no good. Obviously, the money needs to be returned, and crazy Uncle Charlie really needs to go to the sanitarium.

The local police stop by to warn the aunts that the local bank has been robbed. Harold is sure they are here to arrest Charlie, but they warn the aunts that Harold’s cousin has broken out of jail and robbed the bank—and might come ‘hide out’ at the Aunt’s house.

When he tries to break it to the Aunts that crazy Uncle Charlie robbed the bank, he discovers the pile of money belongs to his elderly aunts. It turns out his two sweet old aunts weren’t vacationing in Las Vegas—they were robbing casinos! But they assure him that no one ever wins at the tables, and this is a much better way to get money, and they’ve only done it 13 times. And just used a gun that one time! Cousin Mordred and his sidekick Lester show up, along with the FBI. The police keep popping in and out…chaos ensues as Harold tries to protect his sweet old aunts.

Come join us for this fun comedy! Make a note on your calendar for November 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in the Jr. High Gym. Advance tickets can be purchased from any cast and crew member, or tickets are available at the door. Hope to see you there!

Picture

In front: Brittany Sparks, Zech Ford. Seated: Ashley Harrison, Skye Marler, Kioko LeMear, Kaylee Gale, Victor Ford, Kevin Kaufman.

Back Row: Brandi Mace, Emily Sherrer, Betty Jo Roberts, Kyson Quick, Lilly Fleming, Sydny Smith, Nathan Chappell, Jio Buell Gomez, Charlie Pursiful, Chase Farris, Cody Barnham, Greg Record.