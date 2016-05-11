Farm Bureau Hosts Annual Ag-Day

The rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of 4th graders from all over Texas County who attended Ag Day at the Texas County Fair Grounds On Oct. 3rd. The Farm Bureau has hosted this field trip for the last 13 years.

As usual, Ag Day ran like a well-oiled machine. Area FFA officers guided 274 4th graders from 15 area classrooms through 16 stations that rotated every 15 minutes.

Students learned about a wide range of subjects such as electric safety, trapping furs, 4H and forestry. Always popular were the stations with animals: horses, cows, sheep, goats, and fowl.

The Texas County Museum of Art and History was asked back to present Native American artifacts. This was easy and fun thanks to the collection that Don Lotz allows me to bring each year. My station was a “show and tell” of bird points, spear heads, drills, bone needles, disks, a pipe, scraper, marble, and atlatl. Students especially liked having their faces or arms marked with hematite, a reddish mineral Native Americans used for paint or decoration.

In spite of the rain, the students enjoyed a day of learning outside the classroom.

Drop by the museum in downtown Licking any Monday or Tuesday between 11:00 and 5:00 and you too can see Don Lotz’s interesting collection of Native American artifacts that he found right here in Texas County.