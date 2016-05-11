FFA Barn Warming – A Whole Lot of Fun

Submitted by Sean Loughridge

The annual Licking Chapter FFA Barn Warming was held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Farm of Jimmy and Barbara Rodgers. FFA members built a hay tunnel for everyone to enter through. There were games, prizes, music, dancing and food. Barn Warming King and Queen candidates participated in fun competitive games.

This years Barn Warming King and Queen were announced by Quinton Trout, Asst. Treasurer.

Barn Warming Queen is Alyssa Cooper, member and Barn Warming King is Sean Loughridge, President. Runner up King and Queen is Jayson Wallace, member and Cheyenne Lewis, Sentinel.

A big thank you to Mr. Kirkwood, FFA Advisor