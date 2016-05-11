Fox Funeral Home changing ownership

By Debbie Dakin

Fox Funeral Home has a new owner. Amanda Knoll and her husband recently purchased the establishment from Carol Fox. Amanda and her husband are both experienced in the funeral business. They both work for a large funeral home and have been looking for a business of their own for a while. They have a small son and are excited about moving to the Licking area.

“Amanda grew up in a rural area near Detroit,” said Carol Fox. “She knows what it is like to live in a small town. They hope to become involved in the community. Amanda’s husband is an embalmer and it is good they can work together in the business.”

Once the new owners get moved to the area, Carol plans to have a meet and greet for the community to get to know them and welcome them. Carol plans on being there to help with the transition.

Several that have heard of the change of ownership are concerned about their pre-arranged plans. Carol wants to assure everyone that everything is the same. Their plans are still just like they were, even the name stays the same.

Selling the funeral home has been an emotional experience for Carol. She has worked there for 35 years, beginning in the fall of 1983. Then she went to mortuary school, which took a year.

“There is a lot to be learned in mortuary school,” explained Carol. “It was very involved. Then you have to apprentice for a year. You have to have two morticians sign for you before you can be an embalmer. Mr. Ferguson had a hard time signing for me. He didn’t think it was a job for a woman, but he finally did.”

Carol’s late husband, Don Fox began working at the funeral home in 1971. At that time it was called Smith and Ferguson Funeral Home. Later the name was changed to Smith-Ferguson-Fox Funeral Home. Eventually Don and Carol changed it to just Fox.

In 2001, Carol bumped her head hard enough to cause injury to her brain. That is when they hired long-time employee Gary Hassell who will stay on and work part time for the new owners. They are very pleased to have him since he is familiar with the community and knows almost everyone.

“I have been very fortunate in this job,” said Carol. “I have met a lot of really good people. I’ve become close with many when helping them deal with the loss of a loved one and I am still friends with them today.”

Carol stated how helpful it was that Don had also been in the business. She said it was good to be able to confide in him, and he understand.

“Accidental deaths are hard,” Carol said. “And children are rough. God has helped make it through many times.”

When asked what she has planned for the future Carol noted that it will be a big change. After being on call for 24/7 all those years, it will be nice not to be chained to the phone. She pointed out that she has even had to get up and leave holiday dinners with the family to go pick up a decedent. And even though she will miss the people and working with families, she looks forward to having some time to relax. She still has plenty to keep her busy with her rental properties and her cattle. She wants to spend more time with her mom and she loves spending time at home.

Thanks to Carol for the invaluable service she has provided to the community for 35 years. We wish you all the best and you will be missed.