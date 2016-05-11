Designed for those with medical issues, or not able to make it to church for any reason, Licking Free Will Baptist Church is offering Home Touch Ministry.

A program that was in place at pastor Darius Wentz’s previous church, Home Touch Ministry is not a substitute for attending church, but is designed to reach out to those that are homebound. Heading up the ministry are Laura and Tony Hughes of Licking.

While a home visit can be requested, the ministry is designed to send a weekly mailing every Monday morning with the weekly church bulletin, a special scripture reading, a bible based activity page in larger print, and special cards and remembrances throughout the year. Of course, there is no charge to be a member.

If you would like to enroll yourself, a family member or a friend, email lickinghometouch@gmail.com, or call Pastor Darius at 573-674-2479.