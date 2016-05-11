Home Touch Ministry

September 15, 2017

Designed for those with medical issues, or not able to make it to church for any reason, Licking Free Will Baptist Church is offering Home Touch Ministry.

A program that was in place at pastor Darius Wentz’s previous church, Home Touch Ministry is not a substitute for attending church, but is designed to reach out to those that are homebound. Heading up the ministry are Laura and Tony Hughes of Licking.

While a home visit can be requested, the ministry is designed to send a weekly mailing every Monday morning with the weekly church bulletin, a special scripture reading, a bible based activity page in larger print, and special cards and remembrances throughout the year. Of course, there is no charge to be a member.

If you would like to enroll yourself, a family member or a friend, email lickinghometouch@gmail.com, or call Pastor Darius at 573-674-2479.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Home Touch Ministry"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*