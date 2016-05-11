Homeless Dog Update

Several people have inquired, and we are glad to announce that the three homeless dogs rescued from an empty residence in Licking now have forever homes.

Unfortunately, with the closure of The Animal Shelter of Texas County, the closest no-kill shelter that can accommodate a larger number of pets needed homes is TAPS, located in Pekin, Illinois.

Earlier this year at a sale on the courthouse steps, TASTC failed to find a buyer, and is currently owned by Security Bank of the Ozarks.

The Barking Bridge project rescued the animals from an empty home in the Licking area, and the real estate agent who contacted them was very pleased with the knowledge of dogs displayed by the transporters, and the way the animals were handled.

You can reach The Barking Bridge Project via their Facebook page.