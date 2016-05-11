Ice Cream Parlor finds a home in Licking

The commercial building on North Main Street now has a new occupant – an old-fashioned ice cream parlor. Dunky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream is the dream of local resident and accomplished artist Gary Duncan. Duncan and his wife Jackie have been making homemade ice cream for years, gathering a following of fans. Duncan decided to come out of retirement to bring his well-honed craft to the people of Licking. The new shop will feature ice-cream, coffee, baked goods and sweet treats. The store is slated to open in October of this year.