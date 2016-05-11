Ice Cream Parlor finds a home in Licking

August 31, 2017

The commercial building on North Main Street now has a new occupant – an old-fashioned ice cream parlor. Dunky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream is the dream of local resident and accomplished artist Gary Duncan. Duncan and his wife Jackie have been making homemade ice cream for years, gathering a following of fans. Duncan decided to come out of retirement to bring his well-honed craft to the people of Licking. The new shop will feature ice-cream, coffee, baked goods and sweet treats. The store is slated to open in October of this year.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

3 Comments on "Ice Cream Parlor finds a home in Licking"

  1. Diane Carrel | September 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm | Reply

    Congratulations. Can’t wait to visit.

  2. Cheryl Rau | September 1, 2017 at 6:09 pm | Reply

    Can’t wait to visit….

  3. Darrel Franson, Mount Vernon, MO | September 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm | Reply

    Never before have I traveled 135 miles, one way, for ice cream. However, Dunky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream might make it happen. Sounds too good to pass up.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*