Knights of Columbus Host Free Throw Tournament

January 17, 2018

Knights of Columbus hosted a Free Throw Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 for children 9-14 years old. Despite only having 7 entries due to the freezing weather and winter advisories, everyone seemed to have fun and give it their all while at the free throw line. The winners received a trophy and certificate at the end of the tournament. The participants were Abby Miller, Kylee Rinne, Allie Benoist, Kolten Sullins, Isaac Rinne, Chance Miller, and Kenny Ramsey.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Andrea Dukeman

Andrea is a Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Knights of Columbus Host Free Throw Tournament"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com