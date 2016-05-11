Knights of Columbus Host Free Throw Tournament

Knights of Columbus hosted a Free Throw Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 for children 9-14 years old. Despite only having 7 entries due to the freezing weather and winter advisories, everyone seemed to have fun and give it their all while at the free throw line. The winners received a trophy and certificate at the end of the tournament. The participants were Abby Miller, Kylee Rinne, Allie Benoist, Kolten Sullins, Isaac Rinne, Chance Miller, and Kenny Ramsey.