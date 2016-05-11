Knights of Columbus hosted a Free Throw Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 for children 9-14 years old. Despite only having 7 entries due to the freezing weather and winter advisories, everyone seemed to have fun and give it their all while at the free throw line. The winners received a trophy and certificate at the end of the tournament. The participants were Abby Miller, Kylee Rinne, Allie Benoist, Kolten Sullins, Isaac Rinne, Chance Miller, and Kenny Ramsey.
Be the first to comment on "Knights of Columbus Host Free Throw Tournament"