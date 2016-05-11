Leave a Coat, Take a Coat!

Thank you to Brad Rees for dedicating space at the Licking Corner Express Shell station for a “do it yourself” coat giveaway. With a clothing rack provided by Kassi Ramsey of Right Away Rent to Own, anyone who needs a coat, or other winter clothing, is free to take needed items from the rack, that is located in the store, just in front of Subway.

Coats and winter clothing of all sizes are needed. If you have winter items you’d like to donate, bring a hanger and add to the rack; it will be up until the weather gets warmer.