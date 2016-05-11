Licking Bridge Builders Opens Doors at New Building

By: Marie Lasater

On Saturday, November 11th, after 19 months of construction, the new Bridge Builder’s Senior Center building opened its doors to the public, with 188 people signing the guest register.

Construction on the project began on April 4, 2016. Thanks to local tradesmen, community members, and literally dozens of fundraising ideas by center Director Cindy Wampner, Licking now has a first class, modern facility, encompassing 5000 square feet. Perhaps most importantly, the building has been completed on a “pay as you go” basis, using no taxpayer money and incurring no debt.

During a small ceremony held at the new building, Cindy Wampner, whose vision brought the building into fruition, was presented with an award from Sandra Morris of the Missouri Rural Health Association – the MRHA. Texas County Transportation via Licking Bridge Builders has provided 4,700 rides to members of the community. Morris expounded on Wampner’s service to the community, sharing several anecdotes on how Wampner has gone out of her way to help the seniors of our community

The building is “pretty much” completed, according to Wampner, with just a few finishing touches remaining, including partitions for the bathrooms. Carol Fox of Licking has ordered a brand new shuffleboard for the center as a personal donation, and it will be installed shortly in the recreation room.

The new building has a huge kitchen, about five times the size of the previous location, and on Monday, November 13, the first meals were served.

On the final day of moving the building, offenders from SCCC helped to move the large equipment from the old structure. Wampner was pleased with their help, and said, “They worked very hard and loved the home-cooked meal. The warden said they were so tired that when they got back to the prison, they took a shower and went straight to bed.”

The new Senior Center is a testament to the can-do spirit of the Licking community. Whatever your age, be sure to stop in, and enjoy spending time with your neighbors.