Licking Police activity report

By Chief Scott K. Lindsey

July 15

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on West Highway 32.

Received a report of a careless driver on College Ave.

July 16

43-year-old male from West Plains, cited for speeding 63 in 45 zone.

65-year-old male from West Plains, cited for failure to show proof of insurance.

Received a report of lost property at a business on East Highway 32.

Checked on an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.

July 17

25-year-old male from Licking, cited for speeding 70 in 45 zone. Assisted EMS with a medical call on Brook St.

Provided a motorist assist at a business on Industrial Drive.

July 18

Received a report of chickens running at large on Robnett St.

Received a report of a raccoon in a trash dumpster on Carter St.

Received a peace disturbance complaint on Beth St.

July 19

Received a report of computer hacking on Rosemary St.

Responded to a domestic disturbance on Cedar St. A 38 year old female from Licking, was arrested for Domestic Assault 2nd, Assault on law enforcement officer 3rd, resisting arrest, and property damage.

Received a suspicious person complaint on Carter St.

Assisted 2 subjects with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.

Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 63.

Checked an alarm at a business on North Main St.

Received a suspicious person complaint on Old Salem Road.

Provided a well-being check on a subject on Maple Crest St.

Received a peace disturbance complaint on Deer Lick St.

July 20

Investigated a burglary at a business on South Main St. A 17-year-old female from Licking was arrested for burglary, stealing, minor in possession of alcohol and a 16-year-old male from Licking, was referred to the Texas County Juvenile Office.

Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for utilities.

Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.

Received a report of a dog running at large on South Main St.

Received a report of a missing person on Maple Crest St.

Received a stealing complaint on Hickory St.

Checked an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.

July 21

Received 2 reports of careless drivers on Highway 63.

Received a report of a dog running at large on Sackett St.

July 22

Investigated a property damage complaint on Old Salem Road.

Received a request to search a person’s vehicle for drugs on South Main St.

Checked an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.

Provided a motorist assist at a business on Highway 63.

July 23

26-year-old female arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from the City of Vienna.

Investigated a non-injury accident on Highway 32 west of Park St.

Received a suspicious persons complaint on Walnut St.

July 24

Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.

Responded to a domestic disturbance on Brook St. 36-year-old male from Pittsburgh, Kan. arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from DeKalb County. 26-year-old female from Clinton, Iowa arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 25

Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.

July 26

Received a report of a stereo stolen from a vehicle on Old Ridge St.

Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.

Checked on a report of a fire on Green St.

Received a suspicious person complaint on Cedar St.

Received a report of a missing person on South Main St.

July 27

Assisted a subject with an oxygen tank on Maple Crest St.

Received a report of suspicious persons on Maple Crest St.

July 28

Received a trespass complaint at a business on East Highway 32.

A traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A 29-year-old male from Licking was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to show proof of insurance.

July 29

Assisted the Texas County Coroner with a death investigation on Sherrill St.

Responded to a disturbance on Robnett St.

Responded to a disturbance on Dorsey St. A 36-year-old male from Licking, was arrested on a felony warrant from Texas Co.

Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on Shafer Road north of the city.

July 30

Received a report of a drug violation on Old Ridge St.

Assisted the Fire Department with a structure fire on Walker St. A 54-year-old male from Licking, was cited for no driver’s license, driving over fire hose, failure to obey fire department official, and property damage.

Received a littering complaint on East Highway 32.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on West Highway 32.

July 31

Received a report of a drug violation on Brook St. A 32-year-old male from Licking was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A 35-year-old male from Licking, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A 40-year-old female from Licking, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.