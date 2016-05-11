Licking Police activity report

By Chief Scott K. Lindsey
July 15
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on West Highway 32.
Received a report of a careless driver on College Ave.
July 16
43-year-old male from West Plains, cited for speeding 63 in 45 zone.
65-year-old male from West Plains, cited for failure to show proof of insurance.
Received a report of lost property at a business on East Highway 32.
Checked on an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.
July 17
25-year-old male from Licking, cited for speeding 70 in 45 zone. Assisted EMS with a medical call on Brook St.
Provided a motorist assist at a business on Industrial Drive.
July 18
Received a report of chickens running at large on Robnett St.
Received a report of a raccoon in a trash dumpster on Carter St.
Received a peace disturbance complaint on Beth St.
July 19
Received a report of computer hacking on Rosemary St.
Responded to a domestic disturbance on Cedar St. A 38 year old female from Licking, was arrested for Domestic Assault 2nd, Assault on law enforcement officer 3rd, resisting arrest, and property damage.
Received a suspicious person complaint on Carter St.
Assisted 2 subjects with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.
Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 63.
Checked an alarm at a business on North Main St.
Received a suspicious person complaint on Old Salem Road.
Provided a well-being check on a subject on Maple Crest St.
Received a peace disturbance complaint on Deer Lick St.
July 20
Investigated a burglary at a business on South Main St. A 17-year-old female from Licking was arrested for burglary, stealing, minor in possession of alcohol and a 16-year-old male from Licking, was referred to the Texas County Juvenile Office.
Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for utilities.
Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.
Received a report of a dog running at large on South Main St.
Received a report of a missing person on Maple Crest St.
Received a stealing complaint on Hickory St.
Checked an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.
July 21
Received 2 reports of careless drivers on Highway 63.
Received a report of a dog running at large on Sackett St.
July 22
Investigated a property damage complaint on Old Salem Road.
Received a request to search a person’s vehicle for drugs on South Main St.
Checked an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.
Provided a motorist assist at a business on Highway 63.
July 23
26-year-old female arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from the City of Vienna.
Investigated a non-injury accident on Highway 32 west of Park St.
Received a suspicious persons complaint on Walnut St.
July 24
Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.
Responded to a domestic disturbance on Brook St. 36-year-old male from Pittsburgh, Kan. arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from DeKalb County. 26-year-old female from Clinton, Iowa arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 25
Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.
July 26
Received a report of a stereo stolen from a vehicle on Old Ridge St.
Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.
Checked on a report of a fire on Green St.
Received a suspicious person complaint on Cedar St.
Received a report of a missing person on South Main St.
July 27
Assisted a subject with an oxygen tank on Maple Crest St.
Received a report of suspicious persons on Maple Crest St.
July 28
Received a trespass complaint at a business on East Highway 32.
A traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A 29-year-old male from Licking was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to show proof of insurance.
July 29
Assisted the Texas County Coroner with a death investigation on Sherrill St.
Responded to a disturbance on Robnett St.
Responded to a disturbance on Dorsey St. A 36-year-old male from Licking, was arrested on a felony warrant from Texas Co.
Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on Shafer Road north of the city.
July 30
Received a report of a drug violation on Old Ridge St.
Assisted the Fire Department with a structure fire on Walker St. A 54-year-old male from Licking, was cited for no driver’s license, driving over fire hose, failure to obey fire department official, and property damage.
Received a littering complaint on East Highway 32.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on West Highway 32.
July 31
Received a report of a drug violation on Brook St. A 32-year-old male from Licking was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A 35-year-old male from Licking, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A 40-year-old female from Licking, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
