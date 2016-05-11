Licking Police activity report

August 24, 2017

By Chief Scott K. Lindsey

July 15

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on West Highway 32.

Received a report of a careless driver on College Ave.

July 16

43-year-old male from West Plains, cited for speeding 63 in 45 zone.

65-year-old male from West Plains, cited for failure to show proof of insurance.

Received a report of lost property at a business on East Highway 32.

Checked on an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.

July 17

25-year-old male from Licking, cited for speeding 70 in 45 zone.   Assisted EMS with a medical call on Brook St.

Provided a motorist assist at a business on Industrial Drive.

July 18

Received a report of chickens running at large on Robnett St.

Received a report of a raccoon in a trash dumpster on Carter St.

Received a peace disturbance complaint on Beth St.

July 19

Received a report of computer hacking on Rosemary St.

Responded to a domestic disturbance on Cedar St.  A 38 year old female from Licking, was arrested for Domestic Assault 2nd, Assault on law enforcement officer 3rd, resisting arrest, and property damage.

Received a suspicious person complaint on Carter St.

Assisted 2 subjects with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.

Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 63.

Checked an alarm at a business on North Main St.

Received a suspicious person complaint on Old Salem Road.

Provided a well-being check on a subject on Maple Crest St.

Received a peace disturbance complaint on Deer Lick St.

July 20

Investigated a burglary at a business on South Main St.  A 17-year-old female from Licking was arrested for burglary, stealing, minor in possession of alcohol and a 16-year-old male from Licking, was referred to the Texas County Juvenile Office.

Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for utilities.

Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.

Received a report of a dog running at large on South Main St.

Received a report of a missing person on Maple Crest St.

Received a stealing complaint on Hickory St.

Checked an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.

July 21

Received 2 reports of careless drivers on Highway 63.

Received a report of a dog running at large on Sackett St.

July 22

Investigated a property damage complaint on Old Salem Road.

Received a request to search a person’s vehicle for drugs on South Main St.

Checked an alarm at a business on West Highway 32.

Provided a motorist assist at a business on Highway 63.

July 23

26-year-old female arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from the City of Vienna.

Investigated a non-injury accident on Highway 32 west of Park St.

Received a suspicious persons complaint on Walnut St.

July 24

Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.

Responded to a domestic disturbance on Brook St.  36-year-old male from Pittsburgh, Kan. arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from DeKalb County.  26-year-old female from Clinton, Iowa arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 25

Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.

July 26

Received a report of a stereo stolen from a vehicle on Old Ridge St.

Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.

Checked on a report of a fire on Green St.

Received a suspicious person complaint on Cedar St.

Received a report of a missing person on South Main St.

July 27

Assisted a subject with an oxygen tank on Maple Crest St.

Received a report of suspicious persons on Maple Crest St.

July 28

Received a trespass complaint at a business on East Highway 32.

A traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.  A 29-year-old male from Licking was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to show proof of insurance.

July 29

Assisted the Texas County Coroner with a death investigation on Sherrill St.

Responded to a disturbance on Robnett St.

Responded to a disturbance on Dorsey St.  A 36-year-old male from Licking, was arrested on a felony warrant from Texas Co.

Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on Shafer Road north of the city.

July 30

Received a report of a drug violation on Old Ridge St.

Assisted the Fire Department with a structure fire on Walker St.  A 54-year-old male from Licking, was cited for no driver’s license, driving over fire hose, failure to obey fire department official, and property damage.

Received a littering complaint on East Highway 32.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on West Highway 32.

July 31

Received a report of a drug violation on Brook St.  A 32-year-old male from Licking was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.  A 35-year-old male from Licking, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.  A 40-year-old female from Licking, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Licking Police activity report"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*