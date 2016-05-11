Licking Police Activity Report

AUG 1: Provided a motorist assist on Highway 63. Provided an escort for a funeral to Highway 63. Performed a well-being check on a subject on Maple Crest St. Received a harassment complaint on South Main St.

AUG 2: Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 32.

AUG 3: Received a suspicious person complaint at a business on West Highway 32. Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32. Received a report of a vehicle lockout on East Friend St.

AUG 4: Received a peace disturbance complaint on Campbell St. Received a request for extra patrol on Walker St.

AUG 5: Assisted Licking Fire Department with a burn odor at a business on Walnut St. Provided a funeral escort on South Main St.

AUG 7: 50 year old male from Summersville, cited for expired vehicle license. Assisted the Houston Police Department with an investigation.

AUG 8: Received a complaint of dogs running at large, causing property damage on Myers Drive. Received a report of child molestation on South Main St. Received a report of a careless driver on Campbell St.

AUG 9: Assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a suspicious person report on Highway 63. Assisted the Houston Police Department with an assault investigation.

AUG 10: 59 year old female from Licking, cited for passing bad checks at a business on East Highway 32. Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on West Highway 32.

AUG 11: 33 year old male from Kirbyville, arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from the City of Branson. Provided a funeral escort on South Main St.

AUG 12: Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on Walker St. Received a suspicious person complaint on West Highway 32.

AUG 14: Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a missing person report on C Highway. Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on North Main St. Received a harassment complaint on Deer Lick St.

AUG 15: Received a harassment complaint at a business on Staples Lane. Responded to a domestic disturbance on Old Ridge St. A 36 year old male from Licking, was arrested for domestic assault 2nd degree.