Licking Police make drug seizure with aid of K-9 Officer Loki

By Chief Scott K. Lindsey

On January 5, 2018, a short-term drug investigation was conducted. During the course of the investigation a Licking Police officer initiated a traffic stop and, with the aid of the Licking Police K9 Unit, approximately one (1) gram of Methamphetamine, twenty-two (22) DEA Schedule 2 Controlled Substance prescription pills and approximately one half pound (1/2 pound) of Marijuana was located and seized with-in the city limits of Licking. Also located inside the vehicle was an electronic scale, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.

Thomas L. Stanton, age 18, of Houston, Missouri was arrested for Possess with Intent to Distribute/Deliver/Manufacture/Produce a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

David M. Coats, age 18, of Licking, Missouri was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All seized narcotics will be forwarded to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis. Once the analysis is confirmed, probable cause statements will be forwarded to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office seeking formal charges.

The above information is just a mere accusation, and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.