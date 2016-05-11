Licking United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival

By Debbie Dakin
Licking United Methodist Church held their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 14, in their fellowship hall. The ladies always outdo themselves with a large variety of delicious baked goods to purchase and a nice variety of items that make great gifts for yourself or others.
Items were set up like a trendy gift boutique and included several gift baskets, “prettified” small furniture items, Christmas items, wood crafts, home decor and more.
Shoppers were also able to enjoy a bowl of chili or homemade soup and biscuits after completing their shopping.
