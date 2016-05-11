Licking’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade a Big Hit

By Debbie Dakin

Licking’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade was a big hit. Approximately 500 folks of all ages lined South Main Street to watch the festivities. The weather was amazing which added to the joy.

One of Licking’s Fire Trucks was in the lead, and who was his passenger – none other than Santa himself. Making their first appearance this year was a military band from Fort Wood.

There were more religious float entries this year than I can ever remember. Taking first place honors was Boone Creek Baptist, Licking Assembly of God came in second and New Life Freewill Baptist was third. All of the churches that made the effort to make a float and share in the festivities are much appreciated.

The non-religious entries were amazing also. Gifford Farms won first place, Licking Wildcat Early Learning Center was second and Faith Driven Construction won third. I think Faith Driven Construction should have won a grand prize for uniqueness with their rocking horse float. And their horse is amazing!

Haley Floyd-Joyner also deserves special recognition for organizing the parade each year. The Licking Fire Department and Police Department are just as special as Santa’s elves in all the assistance they provide.

All of the entries deserve a big thank you for helping spread Christmas cheer and bringing our community together. And all of the kiddos really appreciate the candy! I can hardly wait for next year’s parade and may everyone have a blessed and peaceful Christmas.