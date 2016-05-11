Lighting of the Mill

In keeping with the old fashioned spirit, as darkness fell in the early evening on December 2nd, several townsfolk gathered at the Licking Mill for the annual lighting ceremony.

Led by Mary Stone, attendees sang several traditional carols, while holding “candles” to light up the area. Santa also attended, and sang along with the crowd. There were also opportunities to take a last minute selfie with Santa.

After the singing, the Mill was lit with the outside Christmas lights turned on, and everyone proceeded into the cozy mill, made even cozier with the aroma of spiced apple cider.