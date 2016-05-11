Lilly Fleming New Derrickson Intern for The Licking News

The Licking News is pleased to announce that Lilly Fleming has been named their Derrickson Intern for 2017-2018 school year. Lilly is attending Licking High School and hopes to go into journalism.

Lilly recently moved here from Vandalia, Ill.

Lilly’s duties will include writing a weekly article for the paper. She will also learn the various aspects of putting a newspaper together. We welcome Lilly and hope that her experience as the Derrickson Intern will be fun as well as educational.