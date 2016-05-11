Lilly Fleming New Derrickson Intern for The Licking News

October 18, 2017

The Licking News is pleased to announce that Lilly Fleming has been named their Derrickson Intern for 2017-2018 school year. Lilly is attending Licking High School and hopes to go into journalism.
Lilly recently moved here from Vandalia, Ill.
Lilly’s duties will include writing a weekly article for the paper. She will also learn the various aspects of putting a newspaper together. We welcome Lilly and hope that her experience as the Derrickson Intern will be fun as well as educational.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Lilly Fleming New Derrickson Intern for The Licking News"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*