The Licking News is pleased to announce that Lilly Fleming has been named their Derrickson Intern for 2017-2018 school year. Lilly is attending Licking High School and hopes to go into journalism.
Lilly recently moved here from Vandalia, Ill.
Lilly’s duties will include writing a weekly article for the paper. She will also learn the various aspects of putting a newspaper together. We welcome Lilly and hope that her experience as the Derrickson Intern will be fun as well as educational.
Lilly Fleming New Derrickson Intern for The Licking News
