Local Dancers Take to the Stage while Performing in The Nutcracker

By Andrea Sullins

Two local dancers from Licking are performing in the Christmas classic The Nutcracker with performances on December 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains. The recital is produced by Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks, and features their students.

At the first performance on December 8th at 6:30 p.m., if one were to take a peek backstage, they would have found many anxious, but very excited artists. They were eager and waiting for the blinking of the lights, prompting them to take their places. The audience patiently waited beyond the bright red curtains, ready to be entertained for the evening by the graceful dancers.

The recital kept everyone’s eyes glued to the stage for the next hour and a half, filled with graceful twirls, leaps, and emotion. Dancers from the ages of 4 to 40 bounced from one side of the stage to the other, sometimes making it seem like gravity didn’t exist. The men lifted up their dance partners with ease, appearing as if they were light as a feather. The hours and hours of practice and patience paid off for these performers who complimented each other well as they danced with and around one another.

Beautiful stage decorations were constantly being set. They consisted of Christmas trees, winter scenes, and candy cane props, leaving the audience in awe each time the curtain was raised, setting us up for the next scene.

The performers captivated the audience so profoundly, it was easy to lose track of time, and before I knew it, they were gathering across the stage for their final bow. They greeted us at the door outside the theater, thanking us for attending the recital as they were still trying to calm themselves from the excitement they felt on stage.

I asked our youngest local dancer, McKinley Satterfield, how old she was when she started dancing. “I was 4 and now I’m 11,” she said with a big smile on her face. She looked so excited and adorable with her cheeks bright red with stage makeup and her mom, Heather Satterfield beaming proudly beside her. I asked McKinley what was her favorite thing about dancing, “I get to do something I love doing and be with my friends.”

I also had the pleasure of talking with our noted ballerina from Licking. As we were having our conversation, I noticed the glow of excitement and accomplishment beaming from Lynsey Peterson. It’s easy to see dancing is something she is very passionate about, and it brings immense joy to her life. When asked what her dancing goals were growing up, she replied, “I was going to be in the New York City Ballet,” pausing to thank a group of people passing by, complimenting her on her performance. Ironically, she performed in the Nutcracker 20 years ago, almost to the day, at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center in Florida when she was 9 years old.

Lynsey started dancing at the mere age of 3. When asked what she liked most about dancing when she was younger, “I just wanted to wear that tutu and those pretty shoes, when in reality those shoes can be little boxes of torture,” she laughed. I can see what she means when she lets me feel her pointe shoes she just finished wearing while twirling across the stage. They might look pretty when they are being worn, but to try and wear them while popping up on your toes would be very painful.

The dedication and time it takes to become as graceful and precise with her dance movements is more than a lot of women in this day and age can balance. “I have the utmost support from my family to be able to continue dancing all these years,” she stated. Lynsey juggles a full-time job, three daughters, all with extra curricular activities, and dance classes 2 nights a week. “This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for my husband and parents taking turns picking up my girls, running them to practices and basketball games on the nights I have ballet class.”

Leading up to the recital, dance class at Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks adds another day in of rehearsal in order to get ready for the big debut. “Regular times of the year, dance is Tuesday and Thursday, which consists of 5 hours a week,” Lynsey says as she adjusts a bobby pin holding her hair in place. “The week leading up to the recital is 20 hours, going to classes and rehearsals every day except Wednesday and Sunday.”

Lynsey is currently enrolled in Ballet, Ballet Pointe, and Modern/Contemporary Dance. In order to take direction in ballet, it’s also required to learn phrases of a different language, since all the moves are spoken in French. When asked if dance is a costly endeavor, she states the tuition is $90 a month, but the school does offer scholarships to those who qualify. “They don’t want anyone thinking they can’t dance just because they can’t afford it. They will work with you any way they can and help you fulfill your desire to dance.” There are a few items you have to purchase on your own if this is your hobby or career choice. Leotards, tights, and shoes are the most acknowledged of the wardrobe, but also toe tape, toe pads, various skirts and hair accessories are common items a dancer would also need to work into their budget.

I asked her about the men that performed in the recital and what different skills they need to acquire to become a professional dancer. “I was surprised how many there are in my classes, and am glad because we couldn’t perform our lifts without them. They are very talented and have to work so hard to maintain leg strength in order to perfect the leaps and jumps throughout their performance.” She lets the words ‘Pas De Deux’ roll off her tongue with ease when asked what it’s called when a man and woman dance together. “It consists of 2 dancers, usually a male and female. There’s a lot of lifts so the man needs to be strong enough to lift their partner and assist her with her turns.”

Lynsey’s youngest daughter, Willa, is already dancing at the age of 2, and is also enrolled at Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks. The Tiny Tots class teaches her the basics and first steps every ballerina has learned before her. “My other two girls didn’t show much interest in dance, but Willa loves it so much. She twirls and loves practicing her positions she’s learned from class.”

When prompted if she would recommend dance to someone and why, she quickly replies, “Yes. Not only is it fun, but you are also diversifying yourself by learning a new skill and culture. Dance requires you to put your mind, body, and soul into your movements. It’s an excellent stress reliever, helps with anxiety, and after practicing a step to the point of perfection, you have such a feeling of accomplishment.”

To see the passion and love in her eyes when she answers the question of what is her favorite thing about dancing would convince anyone this woman is a life-long ballerina at heart and in real-life. “My favorite thing about dance is the art of it. You can take a story and tell it with your movements, without saying a word.”

Tickets for the performance are only $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks is a school in Cabool, Mo. that teaches the art of dance to students of all ages. They provide quality instruction for various types of dance ranging from ballet and tap dance, to martial arts and jazz. The American Ballet Theater Training Curriculum is a 9 level program, which is incorporated into each class the school offers to their students. For more information on enrollment, you can visit childrensballetoftheozarks.com or call 417-217-3546.