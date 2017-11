Only empty dishes went home with these wonderful cooks after this year’s annual chili cook off held November 10 at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Seated (L-R) Amy Dickens: 1st Place Cobbler, Julie Johnson: 2nd Place Cobbler.

Standing: L-R: Brandon Cantrell – 3rd Place Chili: Pam Klotz, 3rd Place Cobbler: Danna Jones, First Place Chili, CW Dickens: 2nd Place Chili.