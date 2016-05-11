By Debbie Dakin

There’s a great new spot to grab some lunch in Licking. It’s Kelly’s Grab-N-Go. The only bad thing, Kelly isn’t open except weekends and sometimes Mondays.

Many of you remember Kelly Farris who had the restaurant of the same name located in the Friendly Village Shopping Center. This is the same Kelly and now he has a small food trailer that he parks at 104 North Main, next to the old Island Style Restaurant/Coffee Pot.

Kelly works another job and is only able to do his food trailer on his days off.

“This is my passion,” stated Kelly. “I don’t know if people remember, but my first food service business was out of a trailer in Licking. I worked Rodeo Saturday and another event before I decided to open my restaurant.”

The restaurant was great, but Kelly’s dream is to have a food truck. He took a small trailer he had and remodeled it himself to turn it into a food trailer.

“It took me almost two years,” said Kelly. “I have a working man’s budget so I just would do $20 or $30 worth at a time as I came up with the extra money. I did it all myself though and I am pleased with it.”

On weekends Kelly specializes in fresh made hamburgers. He usually has about seven varieties to choose from. He keeps around five as standard staples and then tries to alternate two or three others each week. One of his most requested is the Cowboy Burger. He also offers fries and cheesy fries.

On Mondays when he is open, Kelly hits the street in Licking and goes from business to business and takes special orders. Sometimes he will feature a special like taco salad, Buffalo chicken nachos, grilled meatloaf, bacon-wrapped hot dog with chili, etc.

“I try to listen to my customers and see what they want. Same with the burgers,” Kelly explained. “I appreciate the people of Licking helping me make my dream come true. Many of my customers are my customers from the past. I also am getting some new ones.”

Kelly’s burgers are a real taste treat. It’s hard for me to pick a favorite, but the Cowboy Burger and the Mushroom Swiss Burger are both right up there. My husband’s favorite is the Bacon Cheeseburger. All of his burgers are hand shaped from fresh meat. Kelly definitely cooks a great burger and I am delighted to see him back in business.

If you need a caterer, Kelly also offers that service. Not just burgers but pretty much anything you desire.

But if you are looking for an incredible burger and see his food trailer, stop in and give your taste buds a treat!