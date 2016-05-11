Missouri Farm Bureau annual meeting at Tan-Tar-A

By Leona Luerssen

Another year quickly gone by and another successful state Farm Bureau meeting. It was well attended and very well organized. The food was good, especially the Monday night “Taste of Missouri” ribs and brisket.

We had a good representation of delegates from Texas County, including president Don Luerssen, Hank Grosenbacher, Mike Daniels, John Casey, Steve Wagner and Mike Luerssen. Included were an equal number of alternate delegates.

The silent auction brought in several thousand dollars for scholarships and promotion. Every year there are new and different items to catch people’s attention.

The opener clips from pop cans are collected and turned into gift cards given to the Ronald McDonald homes for families that use their facilities while their children are undergoing serious health treatments. This year I saw over two large trash cans full of them! Food items are also gathered and loaded on a pickup. There are McDonald Houses in Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis.

There were many notable speakers for the opening session. Our new governor, Eric Greitens, was very well received and had a standing ovation when he finished. We heard from our old Farm Bureau friend, Chris Chinn, who is now Missouri secretary of agriculture. Several of the new cabinet members spoke, too, Mike Parson, Josh Hawley and Jay Ashcroft. They each had encouraging words for us.

On Sunday night we heard from the retiring ambassadors, Sydnee Mason and Tony Morgan. The new ones for 2018 were chosen. They are Charlie Ebbesmeyer or Armstrong and Jacqueline Janorschke of St. Joseph. They are such well- spoken and knowledgeable young adults and will certainly do a good job at spreading agriculture’s message.

A former ambassador, Garrett Hawkins, spoke at the promotion and education breakfast. He had also worked in Washington, D.C. for several years and is now back in Missouri as assistant to Chris Chinn. We certainly believe that the Missouri Department of Agriculture is in good hands with the two of them!

Farm Bureau continues to work for the benefit of not only our farmers, ranchers, and Ag businesses, but for everyone who enjoys eating good wholesome food!

PHOTO – Shown at the Missouri Farm Bureau convention are, front row from left, Eleanor Wagner, Steve Wagner, Sandy Luerssen, Mike Luerssen, Hank Grosenbacher, Leona Luerssen, Don Luerssen, Primrose Casey and John Casey. Not pictured are April and Mike Daniels.