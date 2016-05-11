Missouri State-West Plains announces Homecoming Candidates

On Saturday, Jan. 20, two students at Missouri State University-West Plains will be crowned the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime ceremonies of the annual homecoming basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Three Rivers College Raiders from Poplar Bluff.

The game will get underway at 7 p.m. in the West Plains Civic Center arena.

King candidates include Colt Tompkins, West Plains, sponsored by the Grizzly Cheer Team; Bryce King, Alton, sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA); Justin Grogan, Willow Springs, sponsored by Student Ambassadors; Jarod Coatney, West Plains, sponsored by the Future Alumni Organization (FAO); and Dakota Wulff, Rolla, sponsored by the Pre-Health Professions Club.

Queen candidates are Lekisha Hernandez, Dadeville, sponsored by FAO; Kayla Andres, Montgomery City, sponsored by Student Ambassadors; Alison Eckert, Licking, sponsored by the Grizzly Madness student spirit organization; Dannie Powers, Lebanon, sponsored by the TRiO Club; and Makayla Koon, West Plains, sponsored by the Grizzly Cheer Team.

Area residents can visit with all of the homecoming candidates during a special “meet and greet” reception at 6 p.m. in the civic center’s exhibit hall. Also in attendance will be the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen, Derek McGinnis and Maddy Wiehe, both of West Plains.

Organizers said the 2018 king and queen will be crowned by McGinnis and Wiehe, respectively, and the queen will receive flowers from Chancellor Drew Bennett. Following the crowning, the 2018 king, queen and court will go to the civic center’s Dogwood Room for photos and refreshments.

For more information about homecoming activities, call the Missouri State-West Plains student life and development office at 417-255-7233.

Photo: Candidates for 2018 Homecoming King and Queen at Missouri State University-West Plains include, seated from left, Alison Eckert, Licking; Makayla Koon, West Plains; and Colt Tompkins, West Plains. Standing: Justin Grogan, Willow Springs; Dakota Wulff, Rolla; Kayla Andres, Montgomery City; Lekisha Hernandez, Dadeville; Jarod Coatney, West Plains; Bryce King, Alton; and Dannie Powers, Lebanon.