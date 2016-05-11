New Medical Director at Hickory Manor

Following the resignation of Dr. Jeffrey Kerr on February 1st of this year, Dr. Eric Barnes has assumed the position of medical director for Hickory Manor here in Licking, and Houston House in Houston. Prior to Dr. Kerr, Dr. Eugene Honeywell held the position for many years at the former Licking Park Manor.

Eric Barnes, DO is a graduate of the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is affiliated with Barnes Healthcare Management Group & Regional Geriatric Associates and Wound Care, based in Columbia, serving 30 nursing homes throughout the state.

As a board certified Internist, Dr. Barnes has worked extensively in hospitals, as well as nursing homes. Dr. Barnes is trained in geriatric medicine, and acts as the Medical Director of multiple nursing homes in Missouri.