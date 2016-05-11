Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week

By Kathleen Hooker

It’s that time of year! It’s time for shopping trips, packing parties and filling shoeboxes.

Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered over 146 million Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to children affected by war, poverty, disease, famine, and disasters in more than 100 countries.

Many children who receive these shoeboxes also participate in the discipleship program, The Greatest Journey. Through 12 Bible lessons, volunteer teachers trained by Samaritan’s Purse in the local church mentor boys and girls, teaching them to follow Christ and to share Him with others.

So, fill your shoebox with hygiene items, school supplies, and toys. NO candy or toothpaste. They can be dropped off at First Baptist Church in Licking at 223 South Main Street at the following times:

Monday, November 13 – Friday, November 17 – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 19 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, November 20 – 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

Last year the Licking Relay Center sent 1,158 shoeboxes to Rolla, the next stop before Denver where they were shipped to Mexico and Venezuela.

A donation of $9.00 per box is requested.

Check out the website samaritanspurse.org/whatwedo/operation-christmas-child/. There you will find more information, videos, and an opportunity to pay online and track your shoebox to its final destination.

For more information call 573-674-3141 or 573-247-6655.