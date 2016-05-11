POLICE ACTIVITY REPORT – May 18th 2017

APRIL 15: Responded to a domestic disturbance on Dorsey St. Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63. Received a trespass complaint on Dorsey St. Received a report of a dog bite at a residence on North Main St.

APRIL 16: Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Red Bud St. Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Highway 137 south of the city. Investigated a non-injury accident on Rodgers Street at Martin Street. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Prescott St.

APRIL 17: Investigated an accident at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 32. Responded to a fight at a business on East Highway 32. Responded to disturbance on Dorsey St. Investigated an assault on Beth St. Responded to a fight on North Friend St. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Prescott St.

APRIL 18: 31 year old female from Rolla, cited for seat belt violation. Received a report of a subject leaving without paying for fuel at a business on Highway 63. Received a property damage complaint on Martin St. Investigated an accident at the intersection of Maple Avenue and South Main St. Investigated an assault at a business on South Main Street. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on Shafer Road north of the city. Received a report of a careless driver on C Highway. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Hieght St. Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.

APRIL 19: Received a property damage complaint on a vehicle parked on Maple Crest St. Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32. Checked on a motor vehicle accident at a business on South Main St. Received a report of lost property found at a residence on South Main St. Received a report of a careless driver on West Highway 32.

APRIL 20: Responded to a domestic disturbance on Dorsey St. Responded to a domestic disturbance on South Main St. A 47 year old female from Licking, was arrested for domestic assault 3rd degree and child abuse. Checked an abandoned vehicle at a business on West Highway 32. Checked on a report of a 911 hang-up call on South Main St. Provided traffic control at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 32 during a power outage. Responded to a disturbance on Martin St.

APRIL 21: Investigated a non-injury accident on Highway 63, south of Wildcat Street. 40 year old male from Licking, arrested for forgery passing counterfeit bills. Investigated a non-injury accident on South Main St. Received a peace disturbance complaint on West Highway 32. Received a report of a subject leaving without paying for fuel at a business on Highway 63.

APRIL 22: Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for fuel. Received a peace disturbance complaint on Maple Avenue. Received a suspicious person complaint on West Highway 32.

APRIL 24: Investigated a burglary at a rental storage unit on North Main St. Provided a well-being check on a subject on Prescott St. Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on South Main St. Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on South Main St.

APRIL 25: 29 year old male from West Plains, arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from the City of West Plains. Received a property damage complaint at a business on South Main St. Responded to a disturbance on Dorsey St. Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for fuel. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an unsecure residence on Stow Drive north of the city. Investigated an assault on South Main St. Investigated a burglary at a rental storage unit on East Highway 32. Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63. Received a stealing complaint at a business on Staples Lane. Received a trespass complaint on Robnett St.

APRIL 26: Checked on an alarm at a residence on Rodgers St. Received a parking complaint on College Avenue. Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging. Received a report of suspicious activity on Rodgers St. Provided a motorist assist on Highway 63. Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Green St. Provided a motorist assist at a business on South Main St.

APRIL 27: Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for fuel. 36 year old male from Licking arrested for manufacture of controlled substance methamphetamine after drug investigation on Rodgers St. Responded to a disturbance on Martin St. Received a stealing complaint on Martin St. 25 year old female from Licking, arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from Texas Co.

APRIL 28: Assisted a subject with a civil matter on Maple Crest St. Opened the storm shelter for a severe thunderstorm warning.

APRIL 29: Checked an alarm at a business on East Highway 32. Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on South Main St. Opened the storm shelter for a severe thunderstorm warning.

APRIL 30: Provided a motorist assist at a business on East Highway 32.