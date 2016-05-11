POLICE ACTIVITY REPORT – May 18th 2017

May 18, 2017

APRIL 15:  Responded to a domestic disturbance on Dorsey St.  Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.  Received a trespass complaint on Dorsey St.  Received a report of a dog bite at a residence on North Main St.

APRIL 16:  Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Red Bud St.  Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Highway 137 south of the city.  Investigated a non-injury accident on Rodgers Street at Martin Street.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Prescott St.

APRIL 17:  Investigated an accident at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 32.  Responded to a fight at a business on East Highway 32.  Responded to disturbance on Dorsey St.  Investigated an assault on Beth St.  Responded to a fight on North Friend St.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Prescott St.

APRIL 18:  31 year old female from Rolla, cited for seat belt violation.  Received a report of a subject leaving without paying for fuel at a business on Highway 63.  Received a property damage complaint on Martin St.  Investigated an accident at the intersection of Maple Avenue and South Main St.  Investigated an assault at a business on South Main Street.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on Shafer Road north of the city.  Received a report of a careless driver on C Highway.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Hieght St.  Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.

APRIL 19:  Received a property damage complaint on a vehicle parked on Maple Crest St.  Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.  Checked on a motor vehicle accident at a business on South Main St.  Received a report of lost property found at a residence on South Main St.  Received a report of a careless driver on West Highway 32.

APRIL 20:  Responded to a domestic disturbance on Dorsey St.  Responded to a domestic disturbance on South Main St.  A 47 year old female from Licking, was arrested for domestic assault 3rd degree and child abuse.  Checked an abandoned vehicle at a business on West Highway 32.    Checked on a report of a 911 hang-up call on South Main St.  Provided traffic control at the intersection of  Highway 63 and Highway 32 during a power outage.  Responded to a disturbance on Martin St.

APRIL 21:  Investigated a non-injury accident on Highway 63, south of Wildcat Street.  40 year old male from Licking, arrested for forgery passing counterfeit bills.  Investigated a non-injury accident on South Main St.   Received a peace disturbance complaint on West Highway 32.  Received a report of a subject leaving without paying for fuel at a business on Highway 63.

APRIL 22:  Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for fuel.  Received a peace disturbance complaint on Maple Avenue.  Received a suspicious person complaint on West Highway 32.

APRIL 24:  Investigated a burglary at a rental storage unit on North Main St.  Provided a well-being check on a subject on Prescott St.  Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on South Main St.  Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on South Main St.

APRIL 25:  29 year old male from West Plains, arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from the City of West Plains.  Received a property damage complaint at a business on South Main St.  Responded to a disturbance on Dorsey St.  Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for fuel.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an unsecure residence on Stow Drive north of the city.  Investigated an assault on South Main St.  Investigated a burglary at a rental storage unit on East Highway 32.  Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 63.  Received a stealing complaint at a business on Staples Lane.  Received a trespass complaint on Robnett St.

APRIL 26:  Checked on an alarm at a residence on Rodgers St.  Received a parking  complaint on College Avenue.  Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for lodging.  Received a report of suspicious activity on Rodgers St.  Provided a motorist assist on Highway 63.  Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation on Green St.  Provided a motorist assist at a business on South Main St.

APRIL 27:  Assisted a subject with a ministerial alliance voucher for fuel.  36 year old male from Licking arrested for manufacture of controlled substance methamphetamine after drug investigation on Rodgers St.  Responded to a disturbance on Martin St.  Received a stealing complaint on Martin St.  25 year old female from Licking, arrested on 2 misdemeanor warrants from Texas Co.

APRIL 28:  Assisted a subject with a civil matter on Maple Crest St.  Opened the storm shelter for a severe thunderstorm warning.

APRIL 29:  Checked an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.  Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on South Main St.  Opened the storm shelter for a severe thunderstorm warning.

APRIL 30:  Provided a motorist assist at a business on East Highway 32.

