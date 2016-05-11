Raymondville Festival of Yesteryear

October 21, 2017 marked the 4th annual Festival of Yesteryear at Raymondville. Originated in 2013 by the Raymondville Fire Department in order to raise funds to support the mission of the volunteer firefighters, the Festival has proven to be a huge success, gaining in popularity each year.

The initial festival featured a Civil War encampment, old-time demonstrations, live entertainment, and craft vendors. The day long event has grown, and this year’s event including demonstrations of traditional skills including blacksmithing, pottery making, spinning, toy making, oil painting, leather working, chair caning, and wood working. Live performances included the Scottish Dancers, Star Foundation Cloggers, and Strongman Steve.

Plan now to attend the 2018 Festival of Yesterday in Raymondville, a relaxing, educational event, fun for the whole family.